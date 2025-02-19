Fletcher’s Keep Senior Dog Foundation helps Okanagan senior’s veterinarian bill

Okanagan resident Alana Toth and her pup, Sandy, are inseparable.

For five years the senior and her Maltese mix have been a dynamic duo. They go everywhere together, even trips to the hospital.

“She is such a lovable little dog and she is really protective of me,” said Toth. “She’s my company, I talk to this little dog, she sleeps with me.”

Naturally, Toth would do anything to keep Sandy at her side for many years to come, including trying to find a way to pay for an unexpected dental quote for the little dog while feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living.

“Her breath was terrible, and I could see the tartar build up and so I did get in touch with a dentist,” said Toth.

She was then quoted $2,300 for the dental care.

“I am thinking, ‘Where am I going to get $2,300 and I know they take payments but it’s like buying a car,” said Toth.

“I wouldn’t give her up, I would find some way.”

That’s when her veterinarian at Vernon Veterinarian Clinic recommended she reach out to Fletcher’s Keep Senior Dog Foundation, which is a not-for-profit that strives to keep senior dogs healthy, happy and with their owners.

“We don’t want people to get to the point where they feel like they need to surrender their dog because they feel like it’s the best thing to do and it’s not the best thing for either of them,” said Anita Dunford, Fletcher’s Keep Senior Dog Foundation founder.

Now, Sandy and Toth are of the success stories of the foundation that currently supports people who need a little extra help in the Okanagan. However, Dunford expects their numbers and the region it helps to grow as more people learn about the support it offers.

“Currently, we are helping three to four dogs the last few months per month, a lot of dental, particularly with small dogs, as they suffer more with their teeth as they get older,” said Dunford.

Currently, Dunford and her team are raising funds to continue providing dental care to senior dogs as well as accepting applications for volunteers interested in joining the cause.