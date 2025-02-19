Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid in alleged child sexual assault at Lethbridge swimming pool: police

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted February 19, 2025 8:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspect charged in Lethbridge child sexual assault: police'
Suspect charged in Lethbridge child sexual assault: police
WATCH: Lethbridge Police Service has charged a man in connection with the assault of a child at a public pool in the city's north side. Jordan Prentice has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Lethbridge Police Service has charged a 66-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a child at a public swimming pool, and officers believe there may be additional victims.

Police said on Feb. 10, an 11-year-old boy was approached and sexually assaulted by a man in the men’s change room at Stan Siwik Family Pool.

A photo of a man. View image in full screen
Quan Phuoc Tran has been charged with sexual assault, and sexual interference. Lethbridge Police Service

Quan Phuoc Tran, 66, was arrested the following day and is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Story continues below advertisement

Tran was released from custody, and is prohibited from attending Stan Siwik Pool or any other public park, swimming area, daycare, schoolground, playground, or community centre where children may be present.  He is scheduled to appear in court on March 25.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging those who have had a similar encounter to come forward.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices