Charges laid in alleged child sexual assault at Lethbridge swimming pool: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Police Service has charged a 66-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a child at a public swimming pool, and officers believe there may be additional victims.

Police said on Feb. 10, an 11-year-old boy was approached and sexually assaulted by a man in the men’s change room at Stan Siwik Family Pool.

View image in full screen Quan Phuoc Tran has been charged with sexual assault, and sexual interference. Lethbridge Police Service

Quan Phuoc Tran, 66, was arrested the following day and is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Story continues below advertisement

Tran was released from custody, and is prohibited from attending Stan Siwik Pool or any other public park, swimming area, daycare, schoolground, playground, or community centre where children may be present. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 25.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging those who have had a similar encounter to come forward.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.