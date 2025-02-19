YWCA highlights 5 southern Alberta women of distinction

Ahead of International Women’s Day next month, the YWCA is honouring some of the women who create a better world for everyone.

This year, Lethbridge’s recipients include a cardiologist, lifetime activist and high school student, among others.

Anna Campmans, the youngest recipient, may still be in Grade 12, but she’s already making a huge impression in her community.

Her mom, Michelle, is at a loss for words.

"It's huge. It's actually hard for me to talk about it without being emotional."

Campmans was nominated by one of her heroes, Mallory Kristjanson, a family school liaison officer at Catholic Central High School.

“The first day that I met Anna Campmans, I knew that this was a young woman of distinction, a woman of promise. From the very first day that she walked into the school at Catholic Central High School, she lit up the hallways with not only her love and her compassion for others, but her vibrancy to give kindness to others,” said Kirstjanson.

Michelle Campmans says when she heard the news, it was easy to believe because of the incredible work her daughter does every day.

“Anna first told me that Mallory had nominated her for an award, but she didn’t say which award. She just proudly said that Mallory had nominated her for an award. When I found out which award it was, it was the Women of Distinction. I was just overcome.”

Lorien Johansen works with the YWCA and she says families are often just as, or more, excited than the recipients.

“In a lot of cases, women are nominated by a member of their family. Whether that is a spouse or partner, or a child, it often comes from coworkers and friends who have watched this woman move through life with passion and dedication,” said Johansen.

"They feel that their friend or their spouse or mother or colleague should be recognized."

For the young recipient, it was an honour to be nominated by someone like Kristjanson.

“I was excited to be nominated for something and especially by Mallory. I look up to Ms. Kristjanson so much, she’s an incredible beacon of positivity in our school and I admire so much, so being recognized by her was incredible,” said Campmans.

While high school can be more than enough to keep many students busy, Campmans has also spent time volunteering with 4H, the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen and the Chinook Sexual Assault Centre. On top of all that, she is currently the student council president at Chinook Central High School.

“I stick to a very strict schedule, mostly for my own well-being. I find it much easier to stick to a schedule rather than doing things all over the place. I have school and I work hard and I focus in my classes, that’s probably what makes it the most easy, is if I just take care of the things I have to do anyways.”

Despite her staggering schedule, those who’ve worked with her say she always strives to achieve even more.

“She was wonderful, she was really truly lovely. She had this thirst for knowledge as well and she was very receptive to all sorts of expertise that we all share here on the team,” said Laura Oviedo-Guzman, a coordinator with the Chinook Sexual Assault Centre.

According to Campmans, being able to volunteer with groups like the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen or Chinook Sexual Assault Centre has given her a chance to walk in other people’s’ shoes.

“You definitely get a perspective of things you never would have thought of before, like a glimpse into how other people live,” said Campmans.

Campmans says she is going to university with dreams of one day working in an industry to help make the world a better place.

Making the world a better place is something another award recipient has plenty of experience in working toward.

Bev Muendel-Atherstone has been named the 2025 Lottie M. Austin Lifetime Achievement Award recipient for decades of advocacy.

She is turning 80 this year and has dedicated her life to helping the most vulnerable in the community. However, she says, while she is honoured to be recognized, she is simply one of many women who deserve such an award.

“The way I see it is I’m just one person and I’m part of a community filled with activists and people who are working in their daily lives to change things for the better. I believe that all of us, in our own way, have a view of what life should be and how it can be better,” said Muendel-Atherstone.

She says the YWCA is also a strong fighter of women’s rights.

“I really feel that the YWCA has done a tremendous job in highlighting the work of women and the value of women in a society that is so patriarchal.”

Muendel-Atherstone says, despite being officially retired, her volunteer activism basically amounts to a full-time job and she has no plans of slowing down.

“You’ll see me often at City Hall standing up for the rights of the unhoused, you’ll see me at SACPA, Southern Alberta Council on Public Affairs, I’ve been on the board there for over 15 years.”

The other Women of Distinction award recipients include Maral Kiani Tari, Carly Adams and Dr. Sayeh Zielke.

The women will officially receive their awards at a dinner on Saturday March 8.