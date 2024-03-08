YWCA Women of Distinction to be honored on International Women’s Day

The YWCA Women of Distinction are leaders, go-getters and role models.

On March 8, International Women’s Day, four women from Lethbridge will be recognized for their outstanding commitments to the community.

This year’s winners were nominated by their peers and are unique in each of their contributions.

Trudi Mason

Trudi Mason is being honored as the Education and Mentorship recipient for her guidance and compassion in her role as the Lethbridge College Dean for Justice and Human Services.

“There has been some amazing nominations this year and women are so very important in our society, we help each other, we guide each other,” explained Mason. “I think I’ve been very fortunate to have been guided by other strong women, and recognizing those that stand up in our community and contribute is an important thing, so I’m very honored to be with this group of women.

“I think sometimes we don’t realize the impact that we have on others until they put it down in writing or have a conversation with us so, to know that I have had that impact was very humbling,” said Mason.

Her career began in music, which led her into the field of education and teaching before taking on an administrative role.

“You know the students; they give so much to us, and I love being in the classroom,” said Mason.

Her peers at the college and other community partners were the ones to put Mason’s name forward for the recognition, something she shared was extremely touching.

When asked about a piece of advice she would give her younger self she shared:

“I think it’s to trust in the process. So often we get hung up on something we can’t get passed or being thrown into a different situation that we’re not prepared for, and I think just knowing that if you continue the way, continuous on that path, you will get there in the end. We all need to re-create ourselves at times. It’s not very often that you see somebody in a career path for a very long period of time and that would be some other advice, I would say you know what, it’s okay because the very core of who you are.. will still be there.”

Describe International Women’s Day in one word:

“Uplifting. I think it’s uplifting. I come from a field, I’m a trained trumpet player by nature, that’s who I am. When I started in that field there were not very many female brass players so I do come from a male-dominated field and I would argue even in educational leadership, it’s becoming more common, it is a male-dominated field. So I think it’s important to say, ‘Hey, we can all do this,’ and it’s not just one gender but it’s all genders.”

Dawn Sugimoto

Dawn Sugimoto is being acknowledged as the Community Leadership and Enhancement recipient for her long-time service in volunteering at the Lethbridge and District Animal Shelter and her role as president at the Lethbridge and District Japanese Garden Society.

“I just so much appreciate the people who thought to nominate me, that’s kind of a mind-blowing thing,” shared Sugimoto.

Following an award-winning career in journalism, Sugimoto has followed her passion of writing into the communications manager position at Lethbridge College.

In addition to her colleagues at the college, leadership from the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden played a role in her nomination.

“It’s special to me because a year ago at this time, I was called on to introduce one of the inductees last year, Michelle Day, she’s the executive director at Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden,” said Sugimoto. “I had just joined the board maybe a year before, and so I was asked to introduce her, and it was just a wonderful evening. The YWCA does a wonderful job of celebrating women, and I really appreciate that.”

When asked about a piece of advice she would give her younger self she shared:

“I think, keeping track of all those people that influence you, that teach you, that share with you. It’s so important, and that’s what this award has done for me. Like spending the last couple of weeks thinking these amazing women who have travelled through my life. It’s been awesome.”

Describe International Women’s Day in one word:

“Recognition. Recognition of how far we’ve come and how far we have to go, around the world.”

Mandy DeCecco-Kolebaba, Kiim”aa”pii’’akii “Compassionate Woman”

Mandy DeCecco-Kolebaba is being recognized as the Leadership and Empowerment Recipient for her contributions in the workplace and ambition to inspire others.

“It’s a nice way to celebrate each other, celebrate how far we’ve come and how much further we need to go by making sure that you can still be a mom, you can be a wife, you can be a partner, you can do your passion projects and that there will be other women there to support you, not to wait for you to fall,” said DeCecco-Kolebaba.

For many years, DeCecco-Kolebaba held the role of executive director of the Lethbridge Food Bank but later moved into strategic management and corporate counselling, opening her own business, Collaborative Strategies.

She also uses her master’s in psychology to offer mental health counselling at the Indigenous Recovery Coaching Program once a week, for Indigenous people in active addiction or early recovery.

“What motivates me, it’s making connections with people and being that someone for someone, who maybe they didn’t even know they needed someone. I found that watching my parents in business, being in business myself, that when you don’t have anyone to talk to you start to internalize it,” she explained.

“When it comes to leadership for me it’s about finding partners,” said DeCecco-Kolebaba. “If I can be someone that helps get them through the day, so that they can do it again tomorrow, then that’s when I feel really good about what I get to do.”

When asked about a piece of advice she would give her younger self she shared:

“When I was in my 20s, I totally picture myself just kicking open doors and being like, ‘I’m here, listen to me, I have stuff to say,’ instead of recognizing that not everybody needed to hear it. There was a time and a place, and it would come. That expertise would come, that knowledge would come, and that comfort with who I am would come, which is probably what I would tell myself, but you have to do the work. Self-awareness is a practice, making connections is what creates that authentic relationship with not only yourself but with others and I wish I would have paid more attention to that.”

Describe International Women’s Day in one word:

“Humanity. I have three little boys, and I want to make sure that they know, and they do know, that no matter who you are, you can do anything. A) If you’re kind, and B) If you work hard, and that should be a factor for everybody.”

Kamryn Sandberg

Kamryn Sandberg is the recipient of the Young Woman of Promise, an award that highlights the achievement of one woman under the age of 30 who has demonstrated accomplishments in community development, academia and career.

“We all thrive in different ways,” said Sandberg. “We have so many various passions and just coming together and sharing those passions, it’s truly uplifting and heartwarming.”

The 21-year-old moved to Lethbridge from Calgary to pursue a Bachelor of Science and Kinesiology and the University of Lethbridge. In her second year of school, she was offered a job in the Alberta Sport and Recreation Association for the Blind, ASRAB, and has since been building programs for the visually impaired.

She was also recently recognized by the Lethbridge Sport Council for the Knud Peterson Spirit in Sport award, for her help in creating the first local dragon boat team of athletes with visual impairments called “Blind Ambition.”

“I also volunteer at Dopamine Boxing, which is a form of therapeutic training for people with Parkinson’s Disease. It’s been busy, but I wouldn’t want it any other way,” laughed Sangberg. “On top of it, we just recently collaborated with Lacrossing Barriers, which is an organization that provides all abilities, all possibilities in sport. So we just launched blind lacrosse in Alberta and it’s been a huge success.”

A fellow student and volunteer put Sandberg’s name in the mix for nominees. Sandberg says it is an absolute honor to represent young women.

Describe International Women’s Day in one word:

“Beautiful. That’s the first word that comes to mind because it’s so beautiful what we’re doing in the community and how we’re impacting people in various industries. I think it’s just such a beautiful thing that we do in the community, and I love seeing everyone shine and flourish and be the best version of themselves.”