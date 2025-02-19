Saskatchewan Premier Moe says Trump may not be accurate with facts

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says U.S. President Donald Trump “may not be entirely accurate with perceived facts” but is someone Canada must work with.
Moe says the U.S. will remain Canada’s largest trading partner beyond Trump’s term and Canada needs to find a path where free trade between both countries can continue.
He also says Canadian leaders need to move beyond “stick it” to Trump, because Canada’s economy would suffer in the long-term.
He adds that Canada will never become the 51st state of the U.S.
Moe and other premiers were in Washington last week to convince American. officials that imposing tariffs on Canadian goods is a bad idea.
Trump has said he plans to impose 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum next month, and he’s considering additional tariffs on other goods.
