Ontario election 2025: Windsor West

Windsor west is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky who first took office in 2014. Gretzky collected 13,395 votes, winning 42.19 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Windsor West in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Lisa Gretzky (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Tony Francis Green Party of Ontario: Nick Kolasky None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Mark Dewdney Ontario Party: Matthew Giancola New Blue Party of Ontario: Joshua Griffin