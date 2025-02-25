Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Windsor West

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Lisa Gretzky
    Lisa Gretzky
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Tony Francis
    Tony Francis
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Nick Kolasky
    Nick Kolasky
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Mark Dewdney
    Mark Dewdney
    None of the Above Direct Democracy Party
  • Matthew Giancola
    Matthew Giancola
    Ontario Party
  • Joshua Griffin
    Joshua Griffin
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Windsor west is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky who first took office in 2014. Gretzky collected 13,395 votes, winning 42.19 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Windsor West in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Lisa Gretzky (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Tony Francis

Green Party of Ontario: Nick Kolasky

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Mark Dewdney

Ontario Party: Matthew Giancola

New Blue Party of Ontario: Joshua Griffin

