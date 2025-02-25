Ontario election 2025: St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

St. Catharines is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jennie Stevens who first took office in 2018. Stevens collected 17,128 votes, winning 39.71 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent St. Catharines in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Jennie Stevens (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Sal Sorrento Ontario Liberal Party: Robin McPherson Green Party of Ontario: Stephen Vincelette-Smith New Blue Party of Ontario: Rob Atalick Stop the New Sex-Ed Agenda: Natalia Benoit Ontario Party: Liz Leeuwenburg Ontario Alliance: Justin O'Donnell