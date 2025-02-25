Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Richmond Hill

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Daisy Wai
    Daisy Wai
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Raymond Bhushan
    Raymond Bhushan
    Ontario NDP
  • Roozbeh Farhadi
    Roozbeh Farhadi
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Alison Lam
    Alison Lam
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Allison Bruns
    Allison Bruns
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Richmond Hill is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Daisy Wai who first took office in 2018. Wai collected 16,088 votes, winning 52.24 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Daisy Wai (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Raymond Bhushan

Ontario Liberal Party: Roozbeh Farhadi

Green Party of Ontario: Alison Lam

New Blue Party of Ontario: Allison Bruns

