Ontario election 2025: Richmond Hill

Richmond Hill is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Daisy Wai who first took office in 2018. Wai collected 16,088 votes, winning 52.24 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Daisy Wai (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Raymond Bhushan Ontario Liberal Party: Roozbeh Farhadi Green Party of Ontario: Alison Lam New Blue Party of Ontario: Allison Bruns