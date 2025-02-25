Ontario election 2025: Perth-Wellington

Send this page to someone via email

Perth-Wellington is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Matthew Rae who first took office in 2022. Rae collected 19,468 votes, winning 46.8 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Perth-Wellington in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Matthew Rae (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Jason Davis Ontario Liberal Party: Ashley Fox Green Party of Ontario: Ian Morton New Blue Party of Ontario: James Montgomery Freedom Party of Ontario: Rob Smink Ontario Party: Sarah Zenuh