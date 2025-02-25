Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Perth-Wellington

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Matthew Rae
    Matthew Rae
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Jason Davis
    Jason Davis
    Ontario NDP
  • Ashley Fox
    Ashley Fox
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Ian Morton
    Ian Morton
    Green Party of Ontario
  • James Montgomery
    James Montgomery
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Rob Smink
    Rob Smink
    Freedom Party of Ontario
  • Sarah Zenuh
    Sarah Zenuh
    Ontario Party
Perth-Wellington is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Matthew Rae who first took office in 2022. Rae collected 19,468 votes, winning 46.8 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Perth-Wellington in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Matthew Rae (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Jason Davis

Ontario Liberal Party: Ashley Fox

Green Party of Ontario: Ian Morton

New Blue Party of Ontario: James Montgomery

Freedom Party of Ontario: Rob Smink

Ontario Party: Sarah Zenuh

