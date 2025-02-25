Ontario election 2025: Perth-Wellington

Perth-Wellington is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Matthew Rae who first took office in 2022. Rae collected 19,468 votes, winning 46.8 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Perth-Wellington in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Matthew Rae (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Jason Davis
Ontario Liberal Party: Ashley Fox
Green Party of Ontario: Ian Morton
New Blue Party of Ontario: James Montgomery
Freedom Party of Ontario: Rob Smink
Ontario Party: Sarah Zenuh
- Protests against closure of Ontario consumption sites held in Toronto, other cities
- Ontario shifts from Pap to HPV test for cervical cancer screening, but no at-home kits yet
- Ontario election 2025: Find your riding, local candidates
- ‘Heard about AI?’: PC candidate claims Doug Ford Greenbelt video is fake
Comments