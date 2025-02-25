Ontario election 2025: Ottawa West-Nepean

Ottawa West-Nepean is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Chandra Pasma who first took office in 2022. Pasma collected 15,696 votes, winning 37.54 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa West-Nepean in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Ontario NDP: Chandra Pasma (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Husien Abu-Rayash
Ontario Liberal Party: Brett Szmul
Green Party of Ontario: Sophia Andrew-Joiner
New Blue Party of Ontario: Rylan Vroom
