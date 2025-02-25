Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Ottawa West-Nepean

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Chandra Pasma
    Chandra Pasma
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Husien Abu-Rayash
    Husien Abu-Rayash
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Brett Szmul
    Brett Szmul
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Sophia Andrew-Joiner
    Sophia Andrew-Joiner
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Rylan Vroom
    Rylan Vroom
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Ottawa West-Nepean is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Chandra Pasma who first took office in 2022. Pasma collected 15,696 votes, winning 37.54 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa West-Nepean in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

