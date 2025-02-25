Ontario election 2025: Ottawa West-Nepean

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa West-Nepean is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Chandra Pasma who first took office in 2022. Pasma collected 15,696 votes, winning 37.54 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa West-Nepean in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Chandra Pasma (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Husien Abu-Rayash Ontario Liberal Party: Brett Szmul Green Party of Ontario: Sophia Andrew-Joiner New Blue Party of Ontario: Rylan Vroom