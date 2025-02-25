Ontario election 2025: Northumberland-Peterborough South

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland Peterborough south is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP David Piccini who first took office in 2018. Piccini collected 26,419 votes, winning 50.93 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Northumberland-Peterborough South in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: David Piccini (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Bruce LePage Ontario Liberal Party: Dorothy Noronha Green Party of Ontario: Maxwell Groves Ontario Party: Florian Bors New Blue Party of Ontario: Joshua Chalhoub