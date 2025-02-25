Menu

Ontario election 2025: Northumberland-Peterborough South

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • David Piccini
    David Piccini
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Bruce LePage
    Bruce LePage
    Ontario NDP
  • Dorothy Noronha
    Dorothy Noronha
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Maxwell Groves
    Maxwell Groves
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Florian Bors
    Florian Bors
    Ontario Party
  • Joshua Chalhoub
    Joshua Chalhoub
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Northumberland Peterborough south is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP David Piccini who first took office in 2018. Piccini collected 26,419 votes, winning 50.93 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Northumberland-Peterborough South in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: David Piccini (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Bruce LePage

Ontario Liberal Party: Dorothy Noronha

Green Party of Ontario: Maxwell Groves

Ontario Party: Florian Bors

New Blue Party of Ontario: Joshua Chalhoub

