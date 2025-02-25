Menu

Share



Canada

Ontario election 2025: Newmarket-Aurora

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Newmarket-Aurora is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy who first took office in 2022. Gallagher Murphy collected 18,671 votes, winning 44.97 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Newmarket-Aurora in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Dawn Gallagher Murphy (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Denis Heng

Ontario Liberal Party: Chris Ballard

Green Party of Ontario: David Jakubiec

Ontario Moderate Party: Yuri Duboisky

New Blue Party of Ontario: Shirin Khasbakhi

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

