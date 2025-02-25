Ontario election 2025: Mississauga-Lakeshore

Send this page to someone via email

Mississauga-Lakeshore is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Rudy Cuzzetto who first took office in 2018. Cuzzetto collected 19,341 votes, winning 45.09 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Lakeshore in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Rudy Cuzzetto (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Spencer Ki Ontario Liberal Party: Elizabeth Mendes Green Party of Ontario: Julia Budahazy Ontario Moderate Party: Oleksii Avdeiev Independent: Ayoub Bumbia New Blue Party of Ontario: Renata Cynarska