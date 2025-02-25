Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Mississauga-Lakeshore

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Rudy Cuzzetto
    Rudy Cuzzetto
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Spencer Ki
    Spencer Ki
    Ontario NDP
  • Elizabeth Mendes
    Elizabeth Mendes
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Julia Budahazy
    Julia Budahazy
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Oleksii Avdeiev
    Oleksii Avdeiev
    Ontario Moderate Party
  • Ayoub Bumbia
    Ayoub Bumbia
    Independent
  • Renata Cynarska
    Renata Cynarska
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Mississauga-Lakeshore is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Rudy Cuzzetto who first took office in 2018. Cuzzetto collected 19,341 votes, winning 45.09 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Lakeshore in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Rudy Cuzzetto (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Spencer Ki

Ontario Liberal Party: Elizabeth Mendes

Green Party of Ontario: Julia Budahazy

Ontario Moderate Party: Oleksii Avdeiev

Independent: Ayoub Bumbia

New Blue Party of Ontario: Renata Cynarska

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices