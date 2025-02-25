Ontario election 2025: Mississauga-Lakeshore

Mississauga-Lakeshore is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Rudy Cuzzetto who first took office in 2018. Cuzzetto collected 19,341 votes, winning 45.09 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Lakeshore in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Rudy Cuzzetto (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Spencer Ki
Ontario Liberal Party: Elizabeth Mendes
Green Party of Ontario: Julia Budahazy
Ontario Moderate Party: Oleksii Avdeiev
Independent: Ayoub Bumbia
New Blue Party of Ontario: Renata Cynarska
