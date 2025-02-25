Ontario election 2025: London North Centre

Send this page to someone via email

London North centre is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Terence Kernaghan who first took office in 2018. Kernaghan collected 17,082 votes, winning 39.65 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent London North Centre in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Terence Kernaghan (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Jerry Pribil Ontario Liberal Party: Tariq Khan Green Party of Ontario: Carol Dyck Freedom Party of Ontario: Paul McKeever New Blue Party of Ontario: Chris Wile