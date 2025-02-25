Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: London North Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Terence Kernaghan
    Terence Kernaghan
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Jerry Pribil
    Jerry Pribil
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Tariq Khan
    Tariq Khan
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Carol Dyck
    Carol Dyck
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Paul McKeever
    Paul McKeever
    Freedom Party of Ontario
  • Chris Wile
    Chris Wile
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

London North centre is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Terence Kernaghan who first took office in 2018. Kernaghan collected 17,082 votes, winning 39.65 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent London North Centre in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Terence Kernaghan (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Jerry Pribil

Ontario Liberal Party: Tariq Khan

Green Party of Ontario: Carol Dyck

Freedom Party of Ontario: Paul McKeever

New Blue Party of Ontario: Chris Wile

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices