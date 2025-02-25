Ontario election 2025: London North Centre

London North centre is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Terence Kernaghan who first took office in 2018. Kernaghan collected 17,082 votes, winning 39.65 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent London North Centre in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Ontario NDP: Terence Kernaghan (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Jerry Pribil
Ontario Liberal Party: Tariq Khan
Green Party of Ontario: Carol Dyck
Freedom Party of Ontario: Paul McKeever
New Blue Party of Ontario: Chris Wile
Comments