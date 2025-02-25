Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Kitchener South-Hespeler

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  Jess Dixon
    Jess Dixon
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  Jeff Donkersgoed
    Jeff Donkersgoed
    Ontario NDP
  Ismail Mohamed
    Ismail Mohamed
    Ontario Liberal Party
  Jessica Riley
    Jessica Riley
    Green Party of Ontario
  John Soule
    John Soule
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Kitchener South-Hespeler is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Jess Dixon who first took office in 2022. Dixon collected 13,768 votes, winning 39.91 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kitchener South-Hespeler in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Jess Dixon (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Jeff Donkersgoed

Ontario Liberal Party: Ismail Mohamed

Green Party of Ontario: Jessica Riley

New Blue Party of Ontario: John Soule

