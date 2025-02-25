Ontario election 2025: Kitchener South-Hespeler

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener South-Hespeler is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Jess Dixon who first took office in 2022. Dixon collected 13,768 votes, winning 39.91 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kitchener South-Hespeler in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Jess Dixon (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Jeff Donkersgoed Ontario Liberal Party: Ismail Mohamed Green Party of Ontario: Jessica Riley New Blue Party of Ontario: John Soule