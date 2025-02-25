Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Haldimand-Norfolk

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Bobbi Ann Brady
    Bobbi Ann Brady
    Independent
    Incumbent
  • Amy Martin
    Amy Martin
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Erica Englert
    Erica Englert
    Ontario NDP
  • Vandan Patel
    Vandan Patel
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Anna Massinen
    Anna Massinen
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Garry Tanchak
    Garry Tanchak
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Haldimand-Norfolk is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Bobbi Ann Brady who first took office in 2022. Brady collected 15,921 votes, winning 35.05 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haldimand-Norfolk in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

