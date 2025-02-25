Ontario election 2025: Haldimand-Norfolk

Send this page to someone via email

Haldimand-Norfolk is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Bobbi Ann Brady who first took office in 2022. Brady collected 15,921 votes, winning 35.05 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haldimand-Norfolk in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Independent: Bobbi Ann Brady (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Amy Martin Ontario NDP: Erica Englert Ontario Liberal Party: Vandan Patel Green Party of Ontario: Anna Massinen New Blue Party of Ontario: Garry Tanchak