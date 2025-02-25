Ontario election 2025: Glengarry-Prescott-Russell

Glengarry-Prescott-Russell is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Stéphane Sarrazin who first took office in 2022. Sarrazin collected 18,661 votes, winning 42.05 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Glengarry-Prescott-Russell in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Stéphane Sarrazin (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Ryder Finlay
Ontario Liberal Party: Trevor Stewart
Green Party of Ontario: Thaila Riden
New Blue Party of Ontario: Félix Labrosse
Independent: Jason St-Louis
Ontario Party: Brandon Wallingford
