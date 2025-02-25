Ontario election 2025: Essex

Send this page to someone via email

Essex is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Anthony Leardi who first took office in 2022. Leardi collected 24,926 votes, winning 51.1 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Essex in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Anthony Leardi (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Rachael Mills Ontario Liberal Party: Tamara Stomp Green Party of Ontario: Stephen Higgins New Blue Party of Ontario: Brigitte Belton Ontario Party: Travis Jacques None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Kevin Linfield Independent: William Szabo Verzoc