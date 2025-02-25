Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Essex

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Anthony Leardi
    Anthony Leardi
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Rachael Mills
    Rachael Mills
    Ontario NDP
  • Tamara Stomp
    Tamara Stomp
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Stephen Higgins
    Stephen Higgins
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Brigitte Belton
    Brigitte Belton
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Travis Jacques
    Travis Jacques
    Ontario Party
  • Kevin Linfield
    Kevin Linfield
    None of the Above Direct Democracy Party
  • William Szabo Verzoc
    William Szabo Verzoc
    Independent
Essex is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Anthony Leardi who first took office in 2022. Leardi collected 24,926 votes, winning 51.1 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Essex in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Anthony Leardi (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Rachael Mills

Ontario Liberal Party: Tamara Stomp

Green Party of Ontario: Stephen Higgins

New Blue Party of Ontario: Brigitte Belton

Ontario Party: Travis Jacques

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Kevin Linfield

Independent: William Szabo Verzoc

