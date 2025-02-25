Ontario election 2025: Elgin-Middlesex-London

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin-Middlesex-London is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Rob Flack who first took office in 2022. Flack collected 22,369 votes, winning 51.08 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Amanda Zavits, the NDP’s candidate for the riding, stepped down on Feb. 20 after a clip of her in March 2024 surfaced in which she told the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women she wanted to “be a Black woman” and to have the experience “of poverty and living in addiction.”

Voters will decide who will represent Elgin-Middlesex-London in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Rob Flack (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Amanda Zavitz Ontario Liberal Party: Douglas Mactavish Green Party of Ontario: Amanda Stark None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Stephen Campbell New Blue Party of Ontario: Brian Figueiredo Ontario Party: Cooper Labrie