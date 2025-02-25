Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Elgin-Middlesex-London

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Rob Flack
    Rob Flack
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Amanda Zavitz
    Amanda Zavitz
    Ontario NDP
  • Douglas Mactavish
    Douglas Mactavish
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Amanda Stark
    Amanda Stark
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Stephen Campbell
    Stephen Campbell
    None of the Above Direct Democracy Party
  • Brian Figueiredo
    Brian Figueiredo
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Cooper Labrie
    Cooper Labrie
    Ontario Party
Elgin-Middlesex-London is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Rob Flack who first took office in 2022. Flack collected 22,369 votes, winning 51.08 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Amanda Zavits, the NDP’s candidate for the riding, stepped down on Feb. 20 after a clip of her in March 2024 surfaced in which she told the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women she wanted to “be a Black woman” and to have the experience “of poverty and living in addiction.”

Voters will decide who will represent Elgin-Middlesex-London in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

