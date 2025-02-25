Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Cambridge

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Brian Riddell
    Brian Riddell
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Marjorie Knight
    Marjorie Knight
    Ontario NDP
  • Rob Deutschmann
    Rob Deutschmann
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Carla Johnson
    Carla Johnson
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Belinda Karahalios
    Belinda Karahalios
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Cambridge is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Brian Riddell who first took office in 2022. Riddell collected 14,590 votes, winning 37.03 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cambridge in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Brian Riddell (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Marjorie Knight

Ontario Liberal Party: Rob Deutschmann

Green Party of Ontario: Carla Johnson

New Blue Party of Ontario: Belinda Karahalios

