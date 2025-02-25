Ontario election 2025: Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Cambridge is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Brian Riddell who first took office in 2022. Riddell collected 14,590 votes, winning 37.03 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cambridge in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Brian Riddell (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Marjorie Knight Ontario Liberal Party: Rob Deutschmann Green Party of Ontario: Carla Johnson New Blue Party of Ontario: Belinda Karahalios