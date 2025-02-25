Ontario election 2025: Bay Of Quinte

Send this page to someone via email

Bay Of Quinte is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Tyler Allsopp who first took office in 2024. Allsopp collected 21,381 votes, winning 49.3 per cent of the vote in the 2024 Ontario provincial by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bay Of Quinte in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Tyler Allsopp (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Amanda Robertson Ontario Liberal Party: David O'Neil Green Party of Ontario: Lori Borthwick Ontario Party: Nick Maddison New Blue: Anthony Zambito