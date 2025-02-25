Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Bay Of Quinte

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Tyler Allsopp
    Tyler Allsopp
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Amanda Robertson
    Amanda Robertson
    Ontario NDP
  • David O'Neil
    David O'Neil
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Lori Borthwick
    Lori Borthwick
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Nick Maddison
    Nick Maddison
    Ontario Party
  • Anthony Zambito
    Anthony Zambito
    New Blue
Bay Of Quinte is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Tyler Allsopp who first took office in 2024. Allsopp collected 21,381 votes, winning 49.3 per cent of the vote in the 2024 Ontario provincial by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bay Of Quinte in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Tyler Allsopp (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Amanda Robertson

Ontario Liberal Party: David O'Neil

Green Party of Ontario: Lori Borthwick

Ontario Party: Nick Maddison

New Blue: Anthony Zambito

