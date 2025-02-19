Nanaimo RCMP looking for man seen ‘beating a small brown dog’

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP is looking for a man who is alleged to have committed animal abuse.

Police said they received a call at 11:51 a.m. on Feb. 12 concerning a man “beating a small brown dog” in the 6500 block of Aulds Road.

“Witnesses saw him pick up the dog and toss it ‘like a football’ across the road, put the dog into a black shopping bag and then punch the bag several times,” RCMP said in a release.

“When they confronted the male he began threatening them so they stepped away and called Animal Control and 911.”

Animal Control and RCMP were on the scene within minutes but the man and the dog have not been found.

The man was reported to be wearing a black puffy jacket with a wide gray fur rim hood, brown boots and jeans. The dog may resemble a Chihuahua.

“Please do not approach this man,” Const. Sherri Wade with Nanaimo RCMP said.

“We definitely want to find the dog but we don’t want anyone getting hurt.”

The police are requesting that anyone with information about the man or the dog call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line (250)754-2345, reference file 25-4134.