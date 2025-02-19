Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nanaimo RCMP looking for man seen ‘beating a small brown dog’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 19, 2025 1:21 pm
1 min read
Nanaimo RCMP said they are looking for a man who reportedly beat a small, brown dog. View image in full screen
Nanaimo RCMP said they are looking for a man who reportedly beat a small, brown dog. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nanaimo RCMP is looking for a man who is alleged to have committed animal abuse.

Police said they received a call at 11:51 a.m. on Feb. 12 concerning a man “beating a small brown dog” in the 6500 block of Aulds Road.

“Witnesses saw him pick up the dog and toss it ‘like a football’ across the road, put the dog into a black shopping bag and then punch the bag several times,” RCMP said in a release.

“When they confronted the male he began threatening them so they stepped away and called Animal Control and 911.”

Click to play video: 'Truck’s modifications led to elderly woman’s death, Nanaimo police say'
Truck’s modifications led to elderly woman’s death, Nanaimo police say
Trending Now

Animal Control and RCMP were on the scene within minutes but the man and the dog have not been found.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was reported to be wearing a black puffy jacket with a wide gray fur rim hood, brown boots and jeans. The dog may resemble a Chihuahua.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Please do not approach this man,” Const. Sherri Wade with Nanaimo RCMP said.

“We definitely want to find the dog but we don’t want anyone getting hurt.”

The police are requesting that anyone with information about the man or the dog call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line (250)754-2345, reference file 25-4134.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices