SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors sign Rhoden to 10-day contract

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2025 12:10 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed Jared Rhoden to a 10-day contract, the NBA team announced Wednesday.

The six-foot-five, 210-pound shooting guard appeared in four NBA games with Charlotte this season.

He has also played in 20 Tip-Off Tournament and regular-season games with Greensboro and Raptors 905 in the NBA G League, averaging 16.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 29.5 minutes.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors adding Brandon Ingram at trade deadline an ‘important step in the rebuild,’ GM says'
Toronto Raptors adding Brandon Ingram at trade deadline an ‘important step in the rebuild,’ GM says
Story continues below advertisement

He is shooting .504 (133-264) from the field and .396 (40-101) from three-point range. He had a season-high 32 points for Greensboro in a Nov. 15 game versus Delaware.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Rhoden, from Baldwin, N.Y., holds career averages of 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 13.0 minutes in 35 contests with Detroit and Charlotte.

Trending Now

Rhoden was signed by the Raptors last summer but was waived before the start of the season.

The Raptors return from the NBA all-star break Friday against visiting Miami.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices