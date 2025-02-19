Raptors sign Rhoden to 10-day contract

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed Jared Rhoden to a 10-day contract, the NBA team announced Wednesday.

The six-foot-five, 210-pound shooting guard appeared in four NBA games with Charlotte this season.

He has also played in 20 Tip-Off Tournament and regular-season games with Greensboro and Raptors 905 in the NBA G League, averaging 16.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 29.5 minutes.

He is shooting .504 (133-264) from the field and .396 (40-101) from three-point range. He had a season-high 32 points for Greensboro in a Nov. 15 game versus Delaware.

Rhoden, from Baldwin, N.Y., holds career averages of 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 13.0 minutes in 35 contests with Detroit and Charlotte.

Rhoden was signed by the Raptors last summer but was waived before the start of the season.

The Raptors return from the NBA all-star break Friday against visiting Miami.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2025.