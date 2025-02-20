‘Left us high and dry’: Popular Halifax wedding venue shuts down amid financial woes

Send this page to someone via email

It was the perfect venue, until it wasn’t.

Due to financial troubles, the Halifax Club has closed down — leaving couples that had weddings booked at the venue at loose ends.

Clients were informed at the beginning of February that the club would be closed for three months and refunds would not be reissued.

Adam Deutsch and his fiancée have $5,000 in deposits tied up at the Halifax Club and are now scrambling to find a new place to hold their May wedding.

“Even if they do open up May 1st, we then have to plan our entire wedding in 17 days. So it kind of left us high and dry,” he said.

“At this point we’ve kind of conceded to the fact that our wedding won’t be at the Halifax Club. But it would be very nice to have our money back.”

The venue, located in the heart of the city’s downtown, was founded in 1862 as a “private social club for business and political leaders,” according to its website.

“(The) Club has survived economic upheavals, urban renewal and the Halifax explosion,” the site goes on to say.

Jasko Razic, a vendor who has worked closely with the Halifax Club, says many of their clients have been impacted. They had 15 weddings already booked at the venue for 2025.

His company, True North Event Services, is now doing everything it can to help clients.

“Whether that’s honouring a date change or honouring a venue change, we’re working with them closely to ensure that they still have that kind of wedding that they envisioned having,” he said.

The Halifax Club was operated by the Caryi Group, which is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings following the death of the companies’ principal, Steve Caryi, in December 2023.

Since then, there have been failed attempts by his family to sell the properties.

His sister, Joanne Caryi, is the current owner. Global News reached out to her for comment but had not received a response by deadline on Wednesday afternoon.