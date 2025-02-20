Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Left us high and dry’: Popular Halifax wedding venue shuts down amid financial woes

By Angela Capobianco and Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Left us high and dry’: Popular Halifax wedding venue shuts down amid financial woes'
‘Left us high and dry’: Popular Halifax wedding venue shuts down amid financial woes
WATCH: The historic Halifax Club has been closed, leaving brides and grooms scrambling to find a new wedding venue. As part of insolvency proceedings, clients of the club were told it would be temporarily closed for three months. But many are now wondering if the venue will ever reopen, and whether they'll get their money back. Angela Capobianco has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It was the perfect venue, until it wasn’t.

Due to financial troubles, the Halifax Club has closed down — leaving couples that had weddings booked at the venue at loose ends.

Clients were informed at the beginning of February that the club would be closed for three months and refunds would not be reissued.

Adam Deutsch and his fiancée have $5,000 in deposits tied up at the Halifax Club and are now scrambling to find a new place to hold their May wedding.

“Even if they do open up May 1st, we then have to plan our entire wedding in 17 days. So it kind of left us high and dry,” he said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“At this point we’ve kind of conceded to the fact that our wedding won’t be at the Halifax Club. But it would be very nice to have our money back.”

Story continues below advertisement

The venue, located in the heart of the city’s downtown, was founded in 1862 as a “private social club for business and political leaders,” according to its website.

“(The) Club has survived economic upheavals, urban renewal and the Halifax explosion,” the site goes on to say.

Jasko Razic, a vendor who has worked closely with the Halifax Club, says many of their clients have been impacted. They had 15 weddings already booked at the venue for 2025.

Trending Now

His company, True North Event Services, is now doing everything it can to help clients.

“Whether that’s honouring a date change or honouring a venue change, we’re working with them closely to ensure that they still have that kind of wedding that they envisioned having,” he said.

The Halifax Club was operated by the Caryi Group, which is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings following the death of the companies’ principal, Steve Caryi, in December 2023.

Since then, there have been failed attempts by his family to sell the properties.

His sister, Joanne Caryi, is the current owner. Global News reached out to her for comment but had not received a response by deadline on Wednesday afternoon.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices