Canada

Lethbridge business owners concerned after a winter without heat

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted February 19, 2025 12:34 pm
1 min read
Two tenants of a commercial property in Lethbridge say they have had no central heating this winter and have resorted to using small space heaters for months. As Justin Sibbet reports, this frigid headache is now leaving the small business owners unsure of their futures.
Two tenants of a commercial property in Lethbridge say they have had no central heating this winter and have resorted to using small space heaters for months.

“All the units in this location, two other units including mine, they are without heat. The landlord’s been telling them the same thing, that he’s going to send somebody, he’s going to send somebody. He showed up two weeks ago to come look at the [heating unit] and he said he was going to come [last week] to put new units in and there’s still no units in it,” said Corey Nelemans, owner of Sublime Barber and Tattoo.
This frigid headache is now leaving the small business owners unsure of their futures. However, they say community support has warmed the situation considerably. Watch the video above for the full story.

