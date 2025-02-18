Manhunt continues for suspect in First Nation stabbings in Saskatchewan

See more sharing options

RCMP say they’ve laid charges but have not found a man they believe stabbed people at three different homes on a northern Saskatchewan First Nation.

Mounties say Ryan Lachance faces aggravated assault, robbery and other charges in the stabbings last week on Big River First Nation.

They say officers continue to search for the 29-year-old, believed to be driving a stolen black Kia Optima with Saskatchewan licence plate 649 NPP.

Mounties say his whereabouts are unknown and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Aggravated assault charges have also been laid against 25-year-old Jacky Lachance, who was stabbed in the third home but is now a suspect in the first two stabbings.

He was arrested upon release from hospital and has made his first court appearance.