Proposed tower development sparks density concerns in southeast Calgary

A group of seniors living at a nearby retirement residence are voicing concerns over a new residential tower development proposed along Macleod Trail in southeast Calgary.

The proposal would see a multi-phased transformation of Heritage Plaza, a shopping complex on the corner of Heritage Drive and Macleod Trail S.E.

A development permit for the first phase, a 26-storey tower with 250 units and more than 1,500 square metres of ground floor commercial space, is currently under review with the City of Calgary.

However, residents who live at the Sierras of Heritage retirement residence next door are concerned about the incoming impacts if the project is approved.

According to Harold Falkenberg, treasurer of the board at Sierras of Heritage, the added density from nearby proposed projects as well as current multi-residential buildings has them worried about traffic along Bonaventure Drive S.E.

“We are looking at — with this project — congestion, and we’re concerned about safety in regard to our residents,” Falkenberg told Global News.

“A lot of them are closer to 80 than 55, and a lot of them use aids — whether it’s mobility, sight, that kind of thing.”

If approved, the project will require the demolition of at least one building currently on the site.

The current commercial space includes a pharmacy and various doctors that are well-used by the seniors, Falkenberg said.

“The accessibility for this community and the Sierras of Heritage has to be the No. 1 priority,” he said.

Cliff Lomenda, president of the board at Sierras of Heritage, said some residents have expressed concerns over the construction.

“The noise level of driving the piles into the ground was a big concern,” Lomenda told Global News. “The other one is the vibrations.”

According to the group, the developer has not reached out to the building for feedback. It is not required under city policy, but it is encouraged, according to Ward 11 councillor Kourtney Penner.

Penner said the residents’ concerns around traffic and mobility impacts will be considered as part of the City of Calgary’s evaluation.

“We would look at any signalized upgrades that would need to happen,” Penner said.

“We also look at the considerations for walking and cycling to and from that site and what sort of mobility connections would need to be made there.”

Penner said the site’s proximity to the Heritage LRT station makes it a prime location for residential development; a four-tower development directly across Macleod Trail is also under review with the city.

The area councillor noted rapid growth is “challenging” for many residents to embrace, but pointed to potential upgrades to the community if the new developments receive approval.

“There’s a real catalyst to improve the public amenities — especially the pedestrian realm — going east-west along Heritage Drive,” Penner told Global News.

“The more development we have, the more funding we can attach to development permits to complete that work, along with other city investments.”

Falkenberg, who moved with his wife to Sierras of Heritage due to the accessibility and nearby amenities, said he may relocate if concerns aren’t mitigated.

“I would assume that a lot of the other owner residents that are using aids would be reconsidering their choice also,” he said.

City council approved a zoning change for the site late last year, but the development permit will be decided by city administration.

Arcadis, the developer behind the proposal, did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.