New Brunswick advocates call for intimate partner violence to be declared an epidemic

There are calls for New Brunswick to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in the province, much like neighbouring Nova Scotia has done.

The demand comes as the province had the highest rate of police-reported cases in Atlantic Canada in 2023.

According to Statistics Canada, 3,043 people reported intimate partner violence that year, and more than two-thirds of them were women.

“The more we raise our voices, and the more we shout it out loud, the more people are going to realize there is help,” said Sarah Sherman with Survivors United Against Violence.

Her group, along with White Ribbon Fredericton, have written a letter to Premier Susan Holt. They’re asking for the declaration, and also the implementation of Clare’s Law, which would give people the right to know if their partner has a history of domestic violence.

“We don’t want to just declare this intimate partner violence (an epidemic). We need to have money and action behind it,” said Sherman.

Barry MacKnight with White Ribbon Fredericton agrees.

“It has to be properly resourced by governments in order for us to make any headway in dealing with it,” he said.

