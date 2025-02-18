Menu

Canada

Violent Crime and Retail Theft Initiative to receive an additional 12 officers this spring

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted February 18, 2025 6:39 pm
2 min read
Northern Hotel owner Keith Horn says his security system helps keeps his business secure. View image in full screen
Northern Hotel owner Keith Horn says his security system helps keeps his business secure. Josh Arason/Global News
Security cameras and locked-up products are all things Keith Horn has implemented to keep his business secure.

“We are not shoppable like some of the other hotels,” Horn said.

Horn owns the Northern Hotel on Main Street and is also the president of North End BIZ.

While he doesn’t see lots of theft at his establishment, other area businesses aren’t so lucky and they all pay the cost.

“The insurance has gone up a lot over the years. It’s harder and harder to get insurance in this area because of the area, the fires, the crime,” Horn said.

He says North End BIZ membership has suffered as a result.

“Ten years ago there were 110, now there’s 57,” Horn said.

Down the road in West Kildonan, computer repair service Nothing But Tech upgraded it’s security measures after a break in six months ago.

Since then, owner and operator Rui Dias says there haven’t been many issue.

“Door locks have been changed, security camera got a little bit better. Cameras have been upgraded. Locks have been changed in the back. Stronger steel door,” Dias said.

But he says more police presence would be helpful.

“I’d like to see police officers come by, say hello, know the area, know the owners. Be a presence in the area, day or night,” Dias said.

This is something Horn also agrees with.

“We don’t even see the officers walking the beat anymore,” Horn said.

The province initially launched the Violent Crime and Retail Theft Initiative last June a way to help curb crime. In November, the initiative was made permanent with the funding for 12 new WPS officers.

Manitoba’s justice minister Matt Wiebe saying Tuesday they will continue to invest in the program.

“We are going to be increasing that by 12 officers in the spring and we know that will make a difference in the community, it’s going to allow us to have a community policing type of response,” Wiebe said.

