Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Nova Scotia government bill would lift ban on fracking, uranium exploration

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2025 2:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Conversation on uranium mining in Nova Scotia reignited'
Conversation on uranium mining in Nova Scotia reignited
RELATED: Conversation on uranium mining in Nova Scotia reignited – Feb 5, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new government bill put forward Tuesday would lift blanket bans on uranium exploration and hydraulic fracking of fossil fuels in Nova Scotia.

The province says the omnibus bill would repeal the existing Uranium Exploration and Mining Prohibition Act to allow for research about the presence and distribution of uranium in Nova Scotia.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It would also make changes to the Petroleum Resources Act to “create the potential” for hydraulic fracking to access onshore natural gas.

Premier Tim Houston told reporters the legislative changes are needed to make the province more self-reliant and able to withstand economic challenges that would result from U.S. tariffs.

Trending Now

Houston says he’s confident there’s a safe way to develop these resources while meeting provincial greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say the existing legislation has had the effect of significantly limiting industry interest in exploring for natural gas and critical minerals in Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices