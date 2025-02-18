Later last calls? Vancouver wants input on extending liquor service hours

Send this page to someone via email

Last call for alcohol at bars and restaurants in Vancouver could come later if proposed new liquor policies are approved.

The City of Vancouver is seeking public feedback on a proposal to extend liquor serving hours at restaurants, bars, pubs and nightclubs.

Under the current rules, liquor-primary establishments can serve until between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., depending on where they are located in the city and the day of the week, while restaurants can serve until 1 a.m. on weeknights and 2 a.m. on weekends.

The city is proposing to allow all bars, pubs and nightclubs downtown to serve alcohol until 3 a.m. seven days a week, and to allow restaurants to apply to serve until 2 a.m.

The city says the proposed changes are meant to modernize liquor policy based on feedback from businesses.

Vancouver’s liquor serving hours have remained largely unchanged since 2004.

If the city approves the changes, businesses would still need to apply for approval from the city and province to update their liquor licences.

“Each application will be reviewed individually, allowing for public input on the potential impacts, such as noise and other community concerns,” the city said in a media release.

Anyone who wants to weigh in on the proposal can do so at the city of Vancouver’s website until March 9.