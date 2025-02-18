Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Later last calls? Vancouver wants input on extending liquor service hours

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 18, 2025 5:42 pm
1 min read
The City of Vancouver is seeking public feedback on a proposal to extend liquor service hours at bars and restaurants. View image in full screen
The City of Vancouver is seeking public feedback on a proposal to extend liquor service hours at bars and restaurants. Simon Little / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Last call for alcohol at bars and restaurants in Vancouver could come later if proposed new liquor policies are approved.

The City of Vancouver is seeking public feedback on a proposal to extend liquor serving hours at restaurants, bars, pubs and nightclubs.

Click to play video: 'B.C. bars say red tape liquor laws hurting business'
B.C. bars say red tape liquor laws hurting business

Under the current rules, liquor-primary establishments can serve until between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., depending on where they are located in the city and the day of the week, while restaurants can serve until 1 a.m. on weeknights and 2 a.m. on weekends.

Story continues below advertisement

The city is proposing to allow all bars, pubs and nightclubs downtown to serve alcohol until 3 a.m. seven days a week, and to allow restaurants to apply to serve until 2 a.m.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The city says the proposed changes are meant to modernize liquor policy based on feedback from businesses.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver looks at relaxing liquor rules'
Vancouver looks at relaxing liquor rules
Trending Now

Vancouver’s liquor serving hours have remained largely unchanged since 2004.

If the city approves the changes, businesses would still need to apply for approval from the city and province to update their liquor licences.

“Each application will be reviewed individually, allowing for public input on the potential impacts, such as noise and other community concerns,” the city said in a media release.

Anyone who wants to weigh in on the proposal can do so at the city of Vancouver’s website until March 9.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices