Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Tuesday, Feb. 18

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Tuesday, Feb. 18:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Sault Ste. Marie: Ford is making an announcement and speaking to reporters at 10 a.m. He’s also set to visit workers with the Ontario Pipe Trades Council Local 900.
Sudbury: Ford is visiting with workers at International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1687.
NDP Leader Marit Stiles
Toronto: Stiles is making an announcement at 10 a.m., and she’s expected to hold a rally with supporters, performers and guest speakers in the evening.
Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie
Hamilton: Crombie is making an announcement at 11 a.m.
Mississauga: Crombie is aiming to visit a small business.
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Flesherton, Ont.: Schreiner is expected to make an announcement at 3:30 p.m. alongside local candidate Joel Loughead, then participate in a community meet-and-greet.
