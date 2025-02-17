Menu

Canada

Baby bitten by dog in Alberta home dies in hospital: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2025 5:01 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
RCMP say a two-week-old who was bitten by a dog at a home west of Edmonton has died in hospital.

The baby was airlifted to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton after the attack Sunday in the hamlet of Entwistle, Alta.

Police say the infant died despite the best efforts of medical professionals.

RCMP did not provide details about the type of dog.

They say the dog has been surrendered and officers continue to investigate.

Entwistle is roughly 90 kilometres west of Edmonton.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

