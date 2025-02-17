Baby bitten by dog in Alberta home dies in hospital: RCMP

See more sharing options

RCMP say a two-week-old who was bitten by a dog at a home west of Edmonton has died in hospital.

The baby was airlifted to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton after the attack Sunday in the hamlet of Entwistle, Alta.

Police say the infant died despite the best efforts of medical professionals.

RCMP did not provide details about the type of dog.

They say the dog has been surrendered and officers continue to investigate.

Entwistle is roughly 90 kilometres west of Edmonton.