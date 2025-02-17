Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta government’s special hunting licences yield $356K at Utah auction 

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2025 3:00 pm
1 min read
Two moose are shown along a road near Lac la Biche, Alta., on Tuesday May 10, 2016. View image in full screen
Two moose are shown along a road near Lac la Biche, Alta., on Tuesday May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Eight unique hunting licences issued by the Alberta government have sold for the equivalent of C$350,000 at an auction in Utah.

Minister’s Special Licences are issued annually and exempt hunters with the highest bid from certain rules.

The weekend auction in Utah saw hunters pay US$50,000 each for moose and elk licences, while the mule deer licence was the most coveted and sold for US$70,000.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Last month, the special bighorn sheep licence sold for a record-breaking US$400,000 at a different U.S. auction.

Licence holders are allowed to kill one animal that the licence is for, but the hunt can take place year-round in most parts of the province.

Overall, the licences have fetched C$923,000, which the government says it will put toward animal conservation projects.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta conservationist calls for changes to province’s cougar hunt laws'
Alberta conservationist calls for changes to province’s cougar hunt laws
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices