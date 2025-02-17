Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Skrlik wins 6-5 over Sturmay in battle of Alberta teams at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2025 2:23 pm
1 min read
Alberta skip Kayla Skrlik calls a shot during Scotties Tournament of Hearts action against Team Canada in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Skrlik defeated Selena Sturmay 6-5 in a key matchup of Alberta-based rinks on Monday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. View image in full screen
Alberta skip Kayla Skrlik calls a shot during Scotties Tournament of Hearts action against Team Canada in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Skrlik defeated Selena Sturmay 6-5 in a key matchup of Alberta-based rinks on Monday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Kayla Skrlik defeated Selena Sturmay 6-5 in a key matchup of Alberta-based rinks on Monday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Down 4-3 entering the ninth end, Skrlik (3-1) scored three points to take the largest lead of what was a tightly contested matchup. Sturmay only mustered up one point in the 10th and final end to fall to 2-2 in round-robin action.

Skrlik’s victory helped clear a bit of the logjam for second place, with three teams now tied at 3-1 in Pool A. Four teams, including Sturmay, entered Monday tied at 2-1.

Click to play video: 'Calgary curlers embrace Scotties Tournament of Hearts in hometown'
Calgary curlers embrace Scotties Tournament of Hearts in hometown

B.C.’s Corryn Brown also improved to 3-1 with a 9-3 win over Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville, whose rink fell to 0-4 on the tournament. Saskatchewan’s Nancy Martin followed suit with a 7-5 victory against New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams (1-2).

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In other action, Prince Edward Island’s Jane DiCarlo (1-2) picked up her first win of the tournament with a 7-6 triumph over Nunavut’s Julia Weagle (0-3).

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Defending champion Rachel Homan and her Canada rink puts their tournament-best 3-0 record on the line against Martin in the third and final draw of the day.

Click to play video: '2026 Women’s World Curling Championship coming to Calgary'
2026 Women’s World Curling Championship coming to Calgary
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices