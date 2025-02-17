Skrlik wins 6-5 over Sturmay in battle of Alberta teams at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Send this page to someone via email

Kayla Skrlik defeated Selena Sturmay 6-5 in a key matchup of Alberta-based rinks on Monday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Down 4-3 entering the ninth end, Skrlik (3-1) scored three points to take the largest lead of what was a tightly contested matchup. Sturmay only mustered up one point in the 10th and final end to fall to 2-2 in round-robin action.

Skrlik’s victory helped clear a bit of the logjam for second place, with three teams now tied at 3-1 in Pool A. Four teams, including Sturmay, entered Monday tied at 2-1.

1:46 Calgary curlers embrace Scotties Tournament of Hearts in hometown

B.C.’s Corryn Brown also improved to 3-1 with a 9-3 win over Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville, whose rink fell to 0-4 on the tournament. Saskatchewan’s Nancy Martin followed suit with a 7-5 victory against New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams (1-2).

Story continues below advertisement

In other action, Prince Edward Island’s Jane DiCarlo (1-2) picked up her first win of the tournament with a 7-6 triumph over Nunavut’s Julia Weagle (0-3).

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Defending champion Rachel Homan and her Canada rink puts their tournament-best 3-0 record on the line against Martin in the third and final draw of the day.