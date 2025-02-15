Menu

Sports

Finland edges Sweden in OT for first 4 Nations win

By The Staff Reuters
Posted February 15, 2025 4:44 pm
2 min read
Finland's Mikael Granlund (64) celebrates his winning goal as Sweden's Adrian Kempe (10) looks on during 4 Nations Face-Off overtime hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. View image in full screen
Finland's Mikael Granlund (64) celebrates his winning goal as Sweden's Adrian Kempe (10) looks on during 4 Nations Face-Off overtime hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Mikael Granlund scored 1:49 into overtime to give Finland a 4-3 win over Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday in Montreal.

Anton Lundell, Mikko Rantanen and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Finland, who pickup up their first win in their second game of the tournament.

Patrik Laine had two assists and Kevin Lankinen stopped 21 shots as Finland atoned for Wednesday’s 6-1 loss to Team USA.

Mika Zibanejad and defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Erik Karlsson scored for Sweden, which also has two points via a pair of overtime losses.

Filip Gustavsson allowed two goals on only four shots in the first period before being replaced by Linus Ullmark to start the second.

Ullmark finished with 15 saves.

Granlund scored the winner on a shot from the lower right circle on a 2-on-1 rush.

Barkov tied the game 3-3 with 2:05 remaining in the second period when he tipped in a pass with his stick in the crease.

Goals by Dahlin and Karlsson gave Sweden a 3-2 lead earlier in the period.

Dahlin put in a cross-crease pass from Joel Eriksson-Ek 5:06 into the middle period and Karlsson scored from the right circle off the rush with 9:28 left in the second.

Rantanen’s power-play goal with 14 seconds left in the first period gave Finland a 2-1 lead.

Despite misfiring on the shot, his fluttering one-timer from the bottom of the right circle eluded Gustavsson on the short side.

Laine made the cross-ice pass to Rantanen.

Zibanejad opened the scoring 8:35 into the game, giving Sweden the lead on a snap shot from the slot.

Lundell tied it at 10:58 of the first period on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Eetu Luostarinen on a 2-on-1 rush.

Both teams conclude round-robin play on Monday in Boston when  Finland takes on Canada and Sweden battles Team USA.

© 2025 Reuters

