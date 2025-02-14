Menu

Crime

Jessie Simpson’s family awarded some money but it’s a ‘heartbreaking’ amount

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 7:32 pm
1 min read
FILE. Jessie and Sue Simpson. View image in full screen
FILE. Jessie and Sue Simpson. Courtesy: Sue Simpson
Jessie Simpson’s life changed forever nine years ago.

But finally, his family is seeing some money from a settlement, although it is much less than hoped.

Jessie was beaten into a coma on his high school graduation night.

Kristopher Teichrieb pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with the case.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison minus time served and has been out on statutory release since 2021.

The sale of his house was ordered after Teichrieb was found responsible for damages in a civil lawsuit worth $7 million.

The home was sold for just under $1 million after it was found Teichrieb originally sold his home to his parents for $1 in an effort to try and hide his assets.

“Him and his parents knew that they were taking that money from Jessie,” mom Susanna Simpson told Global News.

Click to play video: 'Family of Kamloops baseball bat attack survivor still fighting for settlement'
Family of Kamloops baseball bat attack survivor still fighting for settlement

A judge has now released $150,000 to the Simpsons.

CIBC, which also had a claim on the house, has been given more than $500,000. The remaining $224,000 is still tied up in court.

“$95,000 of that is going to legal fees and Jessie will end up with $55,000, which is heartbreaking to me,” Susanna said.

She added that she hasn’t stopped collecting bottles and fundraising for Jessie.

Later this year she will release her book detailing Jessie’s journey as she looks for ways to support him.

“We’re fighting a bank, so I don’t know that we’ll ever win that, it’s very heartbreaking,” Susanna said.

No court date has yet been set for the remainder of the money.

Click to play video: 'Fight continues for family of Jessie Simpson'
Fight continues for family of Jessie Simpson
