RCMP seek suspect in Manitoba copper wire thefts

Manitoba RCMP are hoping the public can help identify a person they say was involved in two break-ins in the RM of North Cypress-Langford last month.
Officers were called to a business in the municipality on Jan. 8 and Jan. 29 about overnight break-ins. In each case, police said a man broke into a container on the property and stole a combined total of $40,000 in copper wire for plumbing and refrigeration.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carberry RCMP detachment at 204-834-2905 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
