Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seek suspect in Manitoba copper wire thefts

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 3:11 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP hope to identify a man they say is a suspect in a pair of January break-ins and thefts.
Manitoba RCMP hope to identify a man they say is a suspect in a pair of January break-ins and thefts. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba RCMP are hoping the public can help identify a person they say was involved in two break-ins in the RM of North Cypress-Langford last month.

Officers were called to a business in the municipality on Jan. 8 and Jan. 29 about overnight break-ins. In each case, police said a man broke into a container on the property and stole a combined total of $40,000 in copper wire for plumbing and refrigeration.

This vehicle was also seen at the scene of the break-in. View image in full screen
This vehicle was also seen at the scene of the break-in. Manitoba RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carberry RCMP detachment at 204-834-2905 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police arrest 2 in month-long string of commercial break-ins'
Winnipeg police arrest 2 in month-long string of commercial break-ins

 

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

 

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices