Former Winnipeg teacher, already in custody, faces more sex charges

A former Winnipeg teacher has been handed more sex crime charges, police say.

Matthew James Mousseau, 37, was charged Wednesday with making, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography, as well as luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication, supplying liquor to a minor and two counts of sexual interference.

Mousseau was already in custody at the Headingley Correctional Centre after his arrest in fall 2024 after police allege he filmed people in the changeroom of a public pool. He was charged with sexually exploitative offences against girls between the ages of 12 and 17.

Winnipeg police said anyone who wants to speak to an investigator about sexual assault is asked to call 204-986-6245 or visit cybertip.ca.