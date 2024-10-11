Former teacher accused of recording video in Winnipeg pool’s change room

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A former Winnipeg teacher is facing numerous sex-crime charges after police allege he was filming people using the family change room at a public pool.

Police said they were tipped off about child sexual abuse imagery on a mobile device in July, and a search uncovered videos — of adults and children in various states of undress — taken at a Maples-area pool in April 2023 and May 2024.

Matthew James Mousseau, 37, has been charged with possessing and accessing child pornography, voyeurism, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Over the course of their investigation, police said, they came to believe that the suspect had engaged inappropriately with a student while he was a teacher at a North End high school. Mousseau was employed at various local schools until May of this year.

Officers with the counter-exploitation unit continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6172.