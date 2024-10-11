Menu

Crime

Former teacher accused of recording video in Winnipeg pool’s change room

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 11, 2024 12:47 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
A former Winnipeg teacher is facing numerous sex-crime charges after police allege he was filming people using the family change room at a public pool.

Police said they were tipped off about child sexual abuse imagery on a mobile device in July, and a search uncovered videos — of adults and children in various states of undress — taken at a Maples-area pool in April 2023 and May 2024.

Matthew James Mousseau, 37, has been charged with possessing and accessing child pornography, voyeurism, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Over the course of their investigation, police said, they came to believe that the suspect had engaged inappropriately with a student while he was a teacher at a North End high school. Mousseau was employed at various local schools until May of this year.

Officers with the counter-exploitation unit continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6172.

