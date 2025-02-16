Ontario senior defrauded of nearly $1M by personal support worker, nurse: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police are warning that there could be other victims after they allege two health-care workers defrauded an older woman of nearly $1 million.

On Aug. 22, 2024, police say the victim from Newmarket, Ont., reported that a large amount of money had been withdrawn from her bank account without their knowledge.

Police allege that two suspects, one of whom was employed to care for the victim, accessed their banking information.

Police allege the suspects attended various financial institutions and withdrew nearly $1 million.

On Feb. 6, a woman, 38, and man, 37, from Richmond Hill, Ont., were charged with numerous fraud-related offences.

York Regional Police say the two are a married couple, and the wife was a personal support worker caring for the victim, while the husband, who works as a registered nurse, was not involved in their care.

Const. Kevin Nebrija, York Regional Police media relations officer, said investigators have released photos of the duo to warn the public.

“Our investigators do believe there are more victims just given the nature of their employment. So we are appealing to anyone who may have had any contact with these individuals to contact our investigators,” Nebrija said.

Nebrija said that as the case is now before the courts, police could not say how the victim’s finances were accessed but said it’s important to ensure that people’s banking information is kept private.

“Ensure that no one has access to your banking information and that that is kept with someone you trust, whether it is a family member or friend,” he says.

Nebrija also cautioned people about signing important documents like a power of attorney and ensuring one is set in place before it is needed.

“It’s important to do your research before signing any type of legal document, such as the power of attorney.”

Nebrija said that unfortunately, scams targeting older adults happen quite often, especially around the holidays.

“These suspects will prey on that vulnerability, hoping that given the time of the year, the holiday season and the winter season, that the suspects can get through to them, kind of engage with them enough to almost build a trust and then scam them out of their out of their money,” he warns.