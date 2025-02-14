Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sailboat that disappeared with B.C. couple aboard had caught fire off Sable Island

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2025 10:43 am
1 min read
Transportation Safety Board of Canada signage is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Transportation Safety Board of Canada signage is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An investigation has concluded there was a fire aboard a sailboat that disappeared south of Nova Scotia’s Sable Island last summer, leading to the deaths of two people — an adventurous couple from British Columbia.

The Transportation Safety Board says it looked into the possibility that the sailboat Theros had been struck by a tanker in the area on June 13, but the board concluded there was no link between the two vessels.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The remains of the two experienced sailors, 70-year-old James Brett Clibbery and his 54-year-old wife, Sarah Packwood, were found in a dinghy washed ashore on Sable Island on July 10, indicating they had abandoned the sailboat.

The Theros has yet to be found.

Trending Now

The safety board’s report says one of the victims was found wearing a flotation suit that had been damaged by fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators concluded the suit had been burned while the victim was wearing the one-piece outfit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices