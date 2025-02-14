Sailboat that disappeared with B.C. couple aboard had caught fire off Sable Island

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation has concluded there was a fire aboard a sailboat that disappeared south of Nova Scotia’s Sable Island last summer, leading to the deaths of two people — an adventurous couple from British Columbia.

The Transportation Safety Board says it looked into the possibility that the sailboat Theros had been struck by a tanker in the area on June 13, but the board concluded there was no link between the two vessels.

The remains of the two experienced sailors, 70-year-old James Brett Clibbery and his 54-year-old wife, Sarah Packwood, were found in a dinghy washed ashore on Sable Island on July 10, indicating they had abandoned the sailboat.

The Theros has yet to be found.

The safety board’s report says one of the victims was found wearing a flotation suit that had been damaged by fire.

Investigators concluded the suit had been burned while the victim was wearing the one-piece outfit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.