Over a pound of fentanyl seized at U.S. border, and it came from Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Just days after Canada appointed a fentanyl czar to address cross-border trafficking, United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Seattle intercepted a shipment containing more than a pound of fentanyl.

Seattle customs officials announced the seizure Wednesday in a media release stating the drug was seized during a targeted enforcement operation at a shipping facility. Officers discovered a brown rock-like substance in plastic bags and further testing determined the substance contained fentanyl.

One of the fentanyl packages originated in Canada, U.S. customs officials said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous synthetic drug that plagues our communities,” said Rene Ortega, the CBP area port director for Seattle.

“CBP uses a variety of techniques to keep our nation safe. Targeted operations in shipping facilities help keep dangerous narcotics and synthetic drugs off our streets and out of our communities.”

Story continues below advertisement

The seizure follows Canada’s recent announcement of a dedicated fentanyl czar, a move aimed at addressing the growing crisis and cracking down on drug trafficking, particularly to the U.S. as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to pressure Canada to tighten its controls.