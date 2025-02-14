SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

Over a pound of fentanyl seized at U.S. border, and it came from Canada

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 9:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s new fentanyl czar looks to satisfy Trump’s border demands'
Canada’s new fentanyl czar looks to satisfy Trump’s border demands
WATCH: Canada's new fentanyl czar looks to satisfy Trump's border demands.
Just days after Canada appointed a fentanyl czar to address cross-border trafficking, United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Seattle intercepted a shipment containing more than a pound of fentanyl.

Seattle customs officials announced the seizure Wednesday in a media release stating the drug was seized during a targeted enforcement operation at a shipping facility. Officers discovered a brown rock-like substance in plastic bags and further testing determined the substance contained fentanyl.

One of the fentanyl packages originated in Canada, U.S. customs officials said.

“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous synthetic drug that plagues our communities,” said Rene Ortega, the CBP area port director for Seattle.

“CBP uses a variety of techniques to keep our nation safe. Targeted operations in shipping facilities help keep dangerous narcotics and synthetic drugs off our streets and out of our communities.”

The seizure follows Canada’s recent announcement of a dedicated fentanyl czar, a move aimed at addressing the growing crisis and cracking down on drug trafficking, particularly to the U.S. as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to pressure Canada to tighten its controls.

Click to play video: 'Fentanyl Czar a welcome change for Alberta’s border communities'
Fentanyl Czar a welcome change for Alberta’s border communities
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

