Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s new fentanyl czar has been named

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 11, 2025 5:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘All hands on deck’ to beef up Canada’s border security after Trump’s tariff break'
‘All hands on deck’ to beef up Canada’s border security after Trump’s tariff break
RELATED: 'All hands on deck' to beef up Canada's border security after Trump's tariff break
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada has appointed a new fentanyl czar, part of the measures aimed at addressing concerns about border security made by U.S. President Donald Trump in tariff threats.

According to a release by the Prime Minister’s Office, Kevin Brosseau, a former senior law enforcement officer and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s deputy national security and intelligence advisor, has been named to the role.

The release says Brosseau will work with U.S. counterparts and law enforcement agencies to “accelerate Canada’s ongoing work to detect, disrupt, and dismantle the fentanyl trade.”

“Canada needs a fentanyl czar that will co-ordinate between agencies, move quickly to tackle challenges and bring over 20 years of RCMP experience to a crisis that is plaguing our communities,” Public Safety Minister David McGuinty said in a statement.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

McGuinty remains responsible for both the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as the minister of public safety.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ford urges Trudeau to name fentanyl czar ‘today’: ‘This can’t be the speed we operate at’'
Ford urges Trudeau to name fentanyl czar ‘today’: ‘This can’t be the speed we operate at’
Trending Now

Trump previously threatened to impose tariffs on all imports from Canada unless it worked to stop the flow of fentanyl and migrants across the border.

After Trump temporarily delayed imposing those tariffs, Trudeau said last Monday that Canada would introduce new measures to address the president’s concern.

In recent months, Trump has pointed to the flow of illegal fentanyl into the U.S. as a primary reason for his threats of tariffs.

White House officials say Canada and Mexico are conduits for shipments of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the U.S. in small packages that are not often inspected.

Public data shows 0.2 per cent of all fentanyl seized in the U.S. comes from the Canadian border, while the vast majority originates from the southern border.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Reuters

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices