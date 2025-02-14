Crosby, MacKinnon and Marchand bringing pride across Canada — especially in N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Three Nova Scotia superstars played a key role in Team Canada’s 4-3 win over Sweden Wednesday in the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Hockey players of all ages are feeling a sense of pride as their hometown heroes light up the international stage.

“To be able to know that we’re from the same area, to be able to one day play in the NHL and stuff, sends a strong message to me that if they can do it, why not me as well?” Quinn Kennedy of the Halifax Mooseheads said.

The Mooseheads had an extra dose of inspiration during their morning skate on Thursday after watching stars Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Marchand all grab points the previous night.

Kennedy says it sends a strong message to young hockey players and motivates him to work harder in hopes of someday representing the Maple Leaf himself.

“Some of the best players in the world come from Nova Scotia,” he said.

“It’s really cool and I think a lot of people get involved in hockey and always look up to them because they know you could make it being from a small community.”

Crosby set up three of Canada’s four goals — one coming as an assist to fellow Cole Harbour native MacKinnon.

In the community outside Halifax where they grew up, hometown pride is stronger than ever.

“Being a Cole Harbour courier for many years, got to meet Sid and Nate, got some nice signatures from them,” said Keith MacDonald, who works in the area for a courier company.

“Seeing that game last night, got us back on the map again.”

