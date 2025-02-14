Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Crosby, MacKinnon and Marchand bringing pride across Canada — especially in N.S.

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotians play key role in Team Canada’s win at 4 Nations Face-Off'
Nova Scotians play key role in Team Canada’s win at 4 Nations Face-Off
WATCH: Several Nova Scotians played a major role in Team Canada’s 4-3 win over Sweden in the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament Wednesday. As Mitchell Bailey reports, hockey players of all ages are feeling a sense of pride as their hometown heroes light up the international stage.
Three Nova Scotia superstars played a key role in Team Canada’s 4-3 win over Sweden Wednesday in the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Hockey players of all ages are feeling a sense of pride as their hometown heroes light up the international stage.

“To be able to know that we’re from the same area, to be able to one day play in the NHL and stuff, sends a strong message to me that if they can do it, why not me as well?” Quinn Kennedy of the Halifax Mooseheads said.

The Mooseheads had an extra dose of inspiration during their morning skate on Thursday after watching stars Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Marchand all grab points the previous night.

Click to play video: '‘A lot of pride’: NHL players pumped for 4 Nations Face-Off'
‘A lot of pride’: NHL players pumped for 4 Nations Face-Off

Kennedy says it sends a strong message to young hockey players and motivates him to work harder in hopes of someday representing the Maple Leaf himself.

“Some of the best players in the world come from Nova Scotia,” he said.

“It’s really cool and I think a lot of people get involved in hockey and always look up to them because they know you could make it being from a small community.”

Crosby set up three of Canada’s four goals — one coming as an assist to fellow Cole Harbour native MacKinnon.

In the community outside Halifax where they grew up, hometown pride is stronger than ever.

“Being a Cole Harbour courier for many years, got to meet Sid and Nate, got some nice signatures from them,” said Keith MacDonald, who works in the area for a courier company.

“Seeing that game last night, got us back on the map again.”

For more on this story, watch the story above. 

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

