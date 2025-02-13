London Knights win battle of OHL conference leaders

Logan Hawery and Kasper Halttunen each scored twice for the London Knights as they beat the Barrie Colts 8-4 on Feb. 13 in a battle of conference leaders in the Ontario Hockey League.

London piled up the goals and the shots as they put 54 at the Barrie net and became the first team to beat the Colts in regulation since Jan. 16.

Halttunen ended the game with two goals and an assist. Denver Barkey had a goal and two assists and Sam O’reilly ended the game with three assists.

Offence highlighted the opening period of play as the teams combined for 32 shots and four goals.

Hawery was called up from the GOJHL’s St. Thomas Stars to play in his hometown and opened the scoring just 2:13 into the game.

Emil Hemming of the Colts tied the game less than a minute later as he stripped a puck fee at his own blue line and raced down the ice on a breakaway to deposit his 15th goal of the year into the London net.

Halttunen scored on a pair of one-timers for the Knights from there and that gave London a two-goal lead heading into the second period.

The first of Halttunen’s goals had to be reviewed because of how quickly it went in and out of the Barrie net.

The goals kept coming in the second period as the Colts tightened the gap twice only to have the Knights continue to push ahead by a pair.

Anthony Romani of Barrie tightened the gap to 3-2 at the 2:57 mark, but London forward Blake Montgomery fired home a Sam O’Reilly feed just before the midway mark of the middle period to put the Knights up 4-2.

Off a faceoff with 5:03 left in the period the Colts leading scorer, Riley Patterson wristed a shot into the London net but Knights captain Barkey zoomed down the ice short-handed, cut to the slot and scored, putting London up 5-3 heading into the final 20 minutes.

Once again Barrie got to within one on Ethan Armstrong’s first Ontario Hockey League goal at 5:49 of the third period, but the Knights exploded from there with three straight goals courtesy of Will Nicholl, Landon Sim and then Hawery again.

Nicholl wristed a shot that went high off the end glass but hit Colts goalie Ben Hrebik and rolled in at 8:23.

After that, Landon Sim and Hawery scored 33 seconds apart.

Halttunen made the play on Sim’s goal. He blocked a shot, pushed the puck down the ice, won the race to the puck and then fed Sim who rocketed home his 23 goal. of the season

London outshot Barrie 54-28.

The Knights were 1-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Marner lifts Canada to opening win at Four Nations Face-off

It isn’t often that a game-winning goal begins with a 60-foot drop pass, but that’s exactly what led to Mitch Marner’s 3-on-3 overtime winner that gave Canada a 4-3 victory over Sweden in the opening game of the Four Nations Face-off. Marner skated into the pass from Sidney Crosby who had backed in the Swedish defenders and then veered to the bench and Marner snapped a shot in stride past Filip Gustavsson and into Sweden’s net.

The former Knight now joins a small yet elite list of players who have scored OT winning goals in best-on-best play for Canada. It features Crosby and his golden goal at the 2010 Olympics and goals by Ryan Getzlaff, Steve Yzerman, Vincent Lecavalier and Theoren Fleury.

Up next

London is right back at it on Valentine’s Day against the red and white uniforms of the Soo Greyhounds.

Sault Ste. Marie is coming off an 8-4 loss at home to Saginaw on Feb. 12. The ‘Hounds are trying to hang on to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Sault Ste. Marie leads Owen Sound by two points and the Guelph Storm by three points and both the Attack and the Storm have games in hand.

Coverage of the Knights and the Greyhounds will begin at 6:30 p.m. on 980 CFPL, at 980CFPL.ca and on the Radioplayer and iHeart Radio apps.