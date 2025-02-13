Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi calls for Premier Smith to fire health minister over allegations

Send this page to someone via email

The leader of Alberta’s NDP says it’s time to fire Health Minister Adriana LaGrange given new allegations surrounding high-level corruption in medical contracts.

Naheed Nenshi says if the claims made this week in a lawsuit are true, it would be the worst scandal and coverup in Alberta’s history.

View image in full screen Naheed Nenshi delivers his acceptance speech after being named as the new leader of the Alberta NDP in Calgary, Saturday, June 22, 2024. Nenshi is calling for Premier Danielle Smith to immediately fire her health minister after the former head of Alberta Health Services filed a lawsuit against the provincial government alleging wrongful dismissal and high-level government corruption. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The allegations, which have not been tested in court, are contained in a wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed this week by Athana Mentzelopoulos.

Mentzelopoulos was in charge of all Alberta front-line health services for a year in 2024 before being fired last month.

She says she was fired for probing questionable deal-making involving government officials as high up as the premier’s office, and says LaGrange twice tried to stop her investigation before working to get her dismissed.

LaGrange says many of the allegations are false, and Premier Danielle Smith has said this week LaGrange has her full confidence.