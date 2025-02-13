Trial date expected for teen accused in Saskatoon high school fire attack

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old girl accused of setting another teen on fire at a Saskatoon high school in September has not yet entered a plea, but a trial date is expected to be set on Feb. 21.

Police arrested the accused after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly doused in flammable liquid and set on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate.

Robust case management happened on Wednesday. The defence, Fola Adelugba, says they plan to stay in provincial court for the trial, however no election was entered.

The Crown tells Global News it does expect a plea to be entered next Friday.

The accused is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, arson and unlawfully causing bodily harm.

Early in the case, the defence was granted a 30-day assessment to determine if the accused would be found not criminally responsible on the grounds she is suffering from a mental disorder. The results of that assessment haven’t been mentioned since.

The accused is also facing charges of assault and uttering threats in relation to another alleged incident involving a man while in custody.