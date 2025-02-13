Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial date expected for teen accused in Saskatoon high school fire attack

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted February 13, 2025 1:29 pm
1 min read
The 14-year-old girl accused of setting another girl on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate in September appeared in court via video Thursday. View image in full screen
A 14-year-old girl accused of setting another girl on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate in September appeared in court via video Thursday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 14-year-old girl accused of setting another teen on fire at a Saskatoon high school in September has not yet entered a plea, but a trial date is expected to be set on Feb. 21.

Police arrested the accused after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly doused in flammable liquid and set on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Robust case management happened on Wednesday. The defence, Fola Adelugba, says they plan to stay in provincial court for the trial, however no election was entered.

The Crown tells Global News it does expect a plea to be entered next Friday.

The accused is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, arson and unlawfully causing bodily harm.

Trending Now

Early in the case, the defence was granted a 30-day assessment to determine if the accused would be found not criminally responsible on the grounds she is suffering from a mental disorder. The results of that assessment haven’t been mentioned since.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is also facing charges of assault and uttering threats in relation to another alleged incident involving a man while in custody.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices