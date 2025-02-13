Menu

Fire

2 injured in busy morning for Winnipeg firefighters

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 13, 2025 12:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg firefighters kick off 2025 with battle against blazes, frigid conditions'
Winnipeg firefighters kick off 2025 with battle against blazes, frigid conditions
RELATED: Winnipeg firefighters faced a challenging start to January, battling four separate house fires caused due to a block heater malfunction and a number of vacant building fires, highlighting the difficulties faced in frigid temperatures – Jan 7, 2025
Winnipeg firefighters were busy Thursday morning, tackling a pair of unrelated structure fires that sent two people to hospital.

Crews were called to a two-and-a-half-storey Winnipeg Avenue home just before 6 a.m., where one person was trapped on an upper floor while thick smoke billowed from the building.

Firefighters were able to rescue the trapped resident, who was taken to hospital in stable condition, as well as two cats. The fire was under control within an hour after crews battled smoke, flames and icy conditions.

Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said the home was significantly damaged in the blaze.

Minutes after they attended the Winnipeg Avenue fire, WFPS crews were called to another fire, at a two-storey townhouse on Parr Street.

All of the residents were able to get out of the building and escape the flames, but one person was injured due to a jump from a second-storey window. They were taken to hospital in unstable condition, and no other injuries were reported.

Firefighters evacuated the adjacent townhouse units as a precaution, and the city’s emergency social services provided a Winnipeg Transit bus to give evacuees shelter from the cold.

Trending Now

Like the earlier fire, the cause remains under investigation, but there was significant smoke, fire and water damage.

Click to play video: 'What’s behind the spate of building fires in Winnipeg?'
What’s behind the spate of building fires in Winnipeg?
