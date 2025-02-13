Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged in double stabbing, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 13, 2025 11:18 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
A Winnipeg man is in custody after a double stabbing Tuesday evening, police say.

Officers were called to the scene on Keewatin Street around 6:50 p.m., where they found a pair of victims — a 26-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man — suffering from stab wounds. Both were taken to hospital in unstable condition with serious injuries.

Police say the victims knew the 33-year-old suspect, who fled the scene before hopping into a taxi heading toward the 800 block of Main Street. Before exiting the taxi, the man allegedly robbed the driver at knifepoint, police say.

The suspect was tracked down a short time later in the area and taken into custody. Police said a knife was seized during the arrest.

The man faces two counts of aggravated assault, as well as charges of assault with a weapon, robbery and possession of a weapon.

Click to play video: 'New online resource targets Manitoba’s violent offenders, police say'
New online resource targets Manitoba’s violent offenders, police say
